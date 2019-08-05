Mogo Inc. (MOGO) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Comparison side by side

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.56 N/A 0.29 33.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mogo Inc. and EZCORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mogo Inc. and EZCORP Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, EZCORP Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 65.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of EZCORP Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year Mogo Inc. was more bullish than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors EZCORP Inc. beats Mogo Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.