Mogo Inc. (MOGO) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Comparing side by side

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 16.96M 0.00 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 14 0.23 17.10M -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Mogo Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 570,275,722.93% 0% 0% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 121,621,621.62% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mogo Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 44.87% and its consensus target price is $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mogo Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Mogo Inc. has stronger performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mogo Inc. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.