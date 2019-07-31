Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of TGTX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 5. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of TGTX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Mogo Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 10,413 shares traded. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has risen 40.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $68.78 million. The firm offers its products to help clients enhance their financial health. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 1.28 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 11,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 59,900 shares. King Wealth holds 57,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 85,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Artal Group Inc Sa accumulated 800,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 525,203 shares. Bridger Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 37,975 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 281,377 shares or 0% of the stock. 77,713 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S also bought $351,750 worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Wednesday, June 26.

The stock increased 2.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 509,181 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500.