Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 19,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 85,426 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 104,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 36,194 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 12,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 49,442 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 61,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 188,183 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 17,014 shares to 583,184 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB) by 54,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.85, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold UVSP shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.66 million shares or 0.58% more from 18.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 157,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap has 0.04% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 1,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Thrivent For Lutherans has 21,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 2,279 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 15,174 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 37,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 28,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 106,828 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 8,965 are held by Los Angeles & Equity Research. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 28,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Univest Bank and Trust Co. Expands Commercial Banking Team in Lancaster Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Univest Corporation to be Renamed Univest Financial Corporation Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Montco bank continues westward march into Harrisburg area – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. UVSP’s profit will be $15.79 million for 12.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Univest Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MC’s profit will be $30.02M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: NY Yankees, Sinclair, Amazon, YES Network, FedEx, TA – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.