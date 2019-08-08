Moelis & Co (MC) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Its Stake; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Holding by $362,120 as Stock Price Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 227,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, down from 231,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 2.33 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 248,852 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

