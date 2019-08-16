Moelis & Co (MC) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Hemenway Trust Company Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.84 Million; Market Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 64,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 12,794 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 76,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 184,591 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 77,228 shares to 88,280 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).