Moelis & Company (MC) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Hahn Capital Management Holds Holding in Emcor Group (EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (MC) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 913,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.20 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.09M, down from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 192,830 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $519.11. About 100,703 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 686 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 16,209 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 972,015 shares. Farallon Capital accumulated 1.52% or 416,759 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 27,690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Century Inc stated it has 1.05M shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd holds 1.5% or 7,616 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 13,936 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Cap Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 124,755 shares. Cap Invsts accumulated 0.31% or 1.58 million shares. Artemis Llp stated it has 51,254 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Country Trust Comml Bank owns 59,323 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,255 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 3.09% or 77,071 shares in its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson by 2,006 shares to 134,822 shares, valued at $7.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,661 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. $1.06M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. 3,551 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Summary: New Month Brings New Investor Sentiment – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Get a Bigger Picture of US Housing Market With This New ETF – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Prologis, Mid-America Apartment and NexPoint Residential – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP Announces New Multi-Year Charter Agreement with Gunvor – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moelis & Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moelis (MC) Down 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MC’s profit will be $29.50 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.