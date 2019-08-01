Moelis & Co (MC) to pay $0.50 on Sep 27, 2019; Devon Energy (DVN) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:MC) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Moelis & Co’s current price of $36.44 translates into 1.37% yield. Moelis & Co’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 577,814 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $46 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.29’s average target is 38.11% above currents $27 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, March 1 to “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $38 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

More recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield invested in 0% or 810 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 4,800 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 5.52 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 92,773 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 208,190 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nomura Holding has invested 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 121,812 shares. 208,722 were accumulated by Bridgewater Lp. Finance Ser Corporation owns 148 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nomura Asset Management Co owns 77,759 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 306,199 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 26,500 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 9.47% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.34 million shares.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.85 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 19.37% above currents $36.44 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, July 31. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.