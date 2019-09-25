Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.14 N/A 2.29 15.91 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.08 N/A 0.21 29.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Moelis & Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Moelis & Company and WisdomTree Investments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s upside potential currently stands at 35.64% and an $43.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 74.6% respectively. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.5% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Moelis & Company has 8.94% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.