Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

As Asset Management companies, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.12 N/A 2.29 15.91 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.73 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Moelis & Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moelis & Company and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moelis & Company and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moelis & Company’s upside potential is 37.01% at a $43.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 25.16% and its consensus target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moelis & Company seems more appealing than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.