Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.24 N/A 2.29 15.91 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moelis & Company and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.62% for Moelis & Company with consensus price target of $43.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.