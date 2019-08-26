Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.82 N/A 1.09 13.18

In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Moelis & Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Moelis & Company and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has an average target price of $43.5, and a 31.82% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Moelis & Company was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.