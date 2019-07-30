Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.24 N/A 2.29 14.40 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 6.29 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moelis & Company and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Moelis & Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Moelis & Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Moelis & Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.