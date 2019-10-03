Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 33 -3.07 47.99M 2.29 15.91 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 1.63 N/A 0.60 11.00

In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Moelis & Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 144,417,694.85% 32.3% 15.4% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Moelis & Company and Prospect Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 43.00% upside potential and an average price target of $43.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moelis & Company and Prospect Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 13.55%. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Moelis & Company has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Moelis & Company beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.