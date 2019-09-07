Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

As Asset Management companies, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moelis & Company and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $43.5, and a 31.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 23.63% respectively. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Moelis & Company was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.