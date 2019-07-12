Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

We are comparing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.11 N/A 2.29 14.40 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moelis & Company and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moelis & Company and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has an average price target of $45, and a 30.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 0% respectively. Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 9.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.