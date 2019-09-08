Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Moelis & Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moelis & Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Moelis & Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$43.5 is Moelis & Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 15.51% respectively. Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moelis & Company beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.