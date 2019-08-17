Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.13 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moelis & Company and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 36.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.