Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)

We are contrasting Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.5 is Moelis & Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Moelis & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.