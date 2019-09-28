Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 33 -3.07 47.99M 2.29 15.91 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 highlights Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Moelis & Company’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 144,200,721.15% 32.3% 15.4% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Moelis & Company is $43.5, with potential upside of 33.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 11 of the 12 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.