Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.64 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Moelis & Company. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Moelis & Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s upside potential is 29.73% at a $43.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 17.3% respectively. Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.