Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.13 N/A 2.29 15.91 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Moelis & Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.19% for Moelis & Company with consensus price target of $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.