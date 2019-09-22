Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.28 N/A 2.29 15.91 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Moelis & Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 27.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moelis & Company beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.