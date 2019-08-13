Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.19 N/A 2.29 15.91 Evercore Inc. 89 1.49 N/A 8.17 10.58

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Moelis & Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2 beta means Moelis & Company’s volatility is 100.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evercore Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Evercore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 32.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $43.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Moelis & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.