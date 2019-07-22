Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.20 N/A 2.29 14.40 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.95 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.14% for Moelis & Company with average target price of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 29.86% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bearish trend while Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.