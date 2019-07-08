Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.10 N/A 2.29 14.40 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.57 N/A 0.45 31.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Moelis & Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Moelis & Company and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Moelis & Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 12.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.