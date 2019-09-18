Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

This is a contrast between Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.31 N/A 2.29 15.91 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.92 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Moelis & Company and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.69% for Moelis & Company with consensus target price of $43.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moelis & Company beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.