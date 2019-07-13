Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.11 N/A 2.29 14.40 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.80 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 highlights Moelis & Company and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Moelis & Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Moelis & Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moelis & Company and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $45, and a 30.85% upside potential. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -13.52%. Based on the data shown earlier, Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 19.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.