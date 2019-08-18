Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

As Asset Management companies, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.13 N/A 2.29 15.91 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.27 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Moelis & Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Moelis & Company is $43.5, with potential upside of 36.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 43.3%. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moelis & Company beats Apollo Investment Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.