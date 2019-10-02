Moelis & Company (MC) Reaches $31.07 1 Year Low; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Shorts Raised By 4.5%

The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week low and has $29.52 target or 5.00% below today’s $31.07 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.53 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $29.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $76.45M less. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 127,622 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) had an increase of 4.5% in short interest. BAH’s SI was 2.63 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.5% from 2.51 million shares previously. With 921,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s short sellers to cover BAH’s short positions. The SI to Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 379,475 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Among 7 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $8500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 10.61% above currents $68.71 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Black Creek Mngmt has 8.07% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tygh Capital Mngmt stated it has 75,761 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.89% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Grp reported 3,333 shares. Aperio Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bowling Mgmt Limited holds 0.65% or 59,777 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 5,476 shares. Navellier Assocs accumulated 15,494 shares. Moreover, Washington Cap Mngmt has 0.75% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 10,000 shares. Synovus owns 6,137 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 18,887 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 40.01% above currents $31.07 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4100 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Wood downgraded Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8 with “Market Outperform”.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

