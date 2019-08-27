Moelis & Company (MC) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.17 N/A 2.29 15.91 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moelis & Company and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moelis & Company and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has an average target price of $43.5, and a 34.01% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 57.41% respectively. Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.