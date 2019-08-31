Moelis & Company (MC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 29.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $43.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.