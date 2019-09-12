Moelis & Company (MC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moelis & Company has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Moelis & Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.30% 15.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Moelis & Company and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company N/A 37 15.91 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Moelis & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Moelis & Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

$43.5 is the average target price of Moelis & Company, with a potential upside of 24.93%. The peers have a potential upside of 186.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moelis & Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2. Competitively, Moelis & Company’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Moelis & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Moelis & Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.