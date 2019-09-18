Moelis & Company (MC) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Contrasting side by side

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.31 N/A 2.29 15.91 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.82 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Moelis & Company’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. In other hand, Garrison Capital Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Garrison Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 25.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 35.7% respectively. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Moelis & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.