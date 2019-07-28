Moelis & Company (MC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.19 N/A 2.29 14.40 Evercore Inc. 89 1.75 N/A 7.80 10.90

In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Moelis & Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Moelis & Company is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evercore Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Evercore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 25.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moelis & Company and Evercore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 93%. 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bearish trend while Evercore Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Moelis & Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.