Moelis & Company (MC) Position Has Increased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased by $22.13 Million Its Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Company (MC) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 58,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 133,677 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 74,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 207,314 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 539,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 112,955 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 652,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 554,872 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 125,000 shares to 349,351 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 102,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,867 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moelis poaches Barclays TMT banker Will Peters: source – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Moelis (NYSE:MC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Moelis & Company (MC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Estabrook reported 700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,298 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 463,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 69,806 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 3.94M shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Yakira Capital stated it has 75,000 shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Hilton Capital Management Ltd has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 575 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 41,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management LP has 0.74% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 417,322 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 13,360 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 49,825 shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 63,786 shares to 79,122 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Don’t Get Tricked Chasing This 7% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Infrastructure’s Bid Reflects Midstream’s Persisting Valuation Gap – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Buckeye Partners A Bargain Around Its 10-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.