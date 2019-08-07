Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Stake Held by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 2.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 96.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 342,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 697,979 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 355,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 280,146 shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 11,539 shares to 469 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 51,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,860 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,196 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 6,600 shares.

