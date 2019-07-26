Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Stake Has Upped by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 96.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 342,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 697,979 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 355,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 87,539 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $353.31. About 64,885 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. Appel Dennis P bought $44,488 worth of stock or 3,180 shares. Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of stock or 6,600 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,994 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 810 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 10,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 109,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,762 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 18,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 8,112 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 99,582 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,091 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 4,047 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 999,693 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15M. Shares for $2.32 million were sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.18 million on Monday, February 11.

