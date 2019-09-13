Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Holding by $409,220; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 668,749 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 697,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 170,101 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,724 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 66,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 3.61M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 982,800 were reported by Discovery Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ct. Kistler reported 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lord Abbett & Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 173,380 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fincl Counselors reported 156,321 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hourglass Capital Ltd has 68,555 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Security Bankshares Of So Dak has 2.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btim Corp owns 20,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 4.10 million shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 149,103 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 0.72% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 35.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR) by 55,939 shares to 76,739 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 111,673 shares to 529,630 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 82,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Modine (MOD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.63M are owned by Lsv Asset. 161,357 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 4,047 shares. Dc Cap Advsr Limited invested 12.38% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 34,167 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 615,549 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,807 shares stake. 1.05 million were reported by State Street. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 547,341 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 891,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 100,056 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 51,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.