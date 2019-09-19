Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Position by $534,016; Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $22.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 38,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 91,474 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 53,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 124,320 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 61,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 2,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $305.38. About 460,605 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 27,105 shares to 297,205 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avedro Inc by 19,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina Banks on New Product Suite Despite Margin Woes – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ILMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 105,846 shares. 600 are owned by Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 37 shares. 800 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Co. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.83% or 18,413 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Com holds 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 42,190 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 1.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ww owns 931,218 shares. Architects holds 0% or 7 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 34,723 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Co invested in 86,585 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). National Asset Management holds 1,443 shares. Assetmark Inc has 11 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc accumulated 88,939 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 54.15 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Modine (MOD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modine Manufacturing Company 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8,277 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LWC) by 71,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,648 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).