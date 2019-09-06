Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Valuation Declined While Oarsman Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $642,746; Webster Financial Common (WBS) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $750,000 as Stock Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 256,671 shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp Common (WBS) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 484,787 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 469,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 383,822 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.41 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

