Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.34 N/A 1.76 7.66 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.16 N/A 0.08 33.73

Table 1 highlights Modine Manufacturing Company and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Automotive Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Modine Manufacturing Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 18.9% 6.2% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing Company’s 1.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

Modine Manufacturing Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Automotive Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. China Automotive Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Modine Manufacturing Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Modine Manufacturing Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modine Manufacturing Company -7.35% -15.22% -12.07% 1.13% -24.48% 24.7% China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69%

For the past year Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock price has bigger growth than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Modine Manufacturing Company beats China Automotive Systems Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.