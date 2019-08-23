Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Comparing side by side

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.24 N/A 1.50 9.14 Workhorse Group Inc. 2 680.06 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Modine Manufacturing Company and Workhorse Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Modine Manufacturing Company and Workhorse Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8%

Risk and Volatility

Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Workhorse Group Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Modine Manufacturing Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Modine Manufacturing Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares and 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Modine Manufacturing Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Modine Manufacturing Company beats Workhorse Group Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.