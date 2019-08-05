Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.26 N/A 1.50 9.14 UQM Technologies Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Modine Manufacturing Company and UQM Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5% UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.93 beta means Modine Manufacturing Company’s volatility is 93.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Modine Manufacturing Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Modine Manufacturing Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UQM Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Modine Manufacturing Company and UQM Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 28.2%. 2.7% are Modine Manufacturing Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92% UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18%

For the past year Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock price has smaller growth than UQM Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Modine Manufacturing Company beats UQM Technologies Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.