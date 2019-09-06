Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.24 N/A 1.50 9.14 Strattec Security Corporation 26 0.15 N/A -4.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Modine Manufacturing Company and Strattec Security Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Modine Manufacturing Company is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Modine Manufacturing Company are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Strattec Security Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Strattec Security Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Analyst Ratings

Modine Manufacturing Company and Strattec Security Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing Company 0 1 1 2.50 Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Modine Manufacturing Company’s upside potential currently stands at 17.79% and an $12.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Modine Manufacturing Company and Strattec Security Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 78.7%. Insiders held 2.7% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92% Strattec Security Corporation -4.46% -10% -31% -40.28% -35.37% -27.81%

For the past year Modine Manufacturing Company has 26.92% stronger performance while Strattec Security Corporation has -27.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing Company beats Strattec Security Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.