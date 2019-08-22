Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Modine Manufacturing Company has 91% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Modine Manufacturing Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.40% 5.50% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Modine Manufacturing Company and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing Company N/A 14 9.14 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Modine Manufacturing Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Modine Manufacturing Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.84 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 57.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Modine Manufacturing Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Modine Manufacturing Company are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Modine Manufacturing Company’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Modine Manufacturing Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.93 shows that Modine Manufacturing Company is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Modine Manufacturing Company’s peers are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Modine Manufacturing Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.