Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Ativo Capital Management Lowered By $340,866 Its Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,877 shares as Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 33,082 shares with $1.95M value, down from 38,959 last quarter. Public Service Enterprise Grou now has $31.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 1.64 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. MOD’s profit would be $12.69M giving it 10.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Modine Manufacturing Company’s analysts see -19.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 256,559 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.65 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:PEG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock has $7100 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is 3.84% above currents $62.28 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6100 target in Monday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco reported 1,942 shares. 348,674 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Company owns 6,860 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc reported 3.10 million shares. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.15% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Beacon Cap accumulated 607 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Rampart Investment Limited Liability reported 42,024 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.11M shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Axa has invested 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 448,469 shares. Intact Inv Management reported 0.15% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 2,074 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $524.22 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 18.59% above currents $10.33 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Modine Manufacturing Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). New York-based Amer Int Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Ckw Financial Group has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 35,815 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 94,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 32,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc invested in 0.02% or 159,921 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 931,000 shares. Alps has 51,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Consulate has 1.56% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Citigroup reported 26,253 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) owns 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.09% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 25,345 shares.