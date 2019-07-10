Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stake Maintained by Icm Asset Management Inc; As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Price Declined, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Increased by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 105,488 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 2.02 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. Moore Larry Oscar sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684. Shares for $542,363 were sold by Wollenberg Scott D on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 3,920 shares. 43,771 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 58,899 shares. American International Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 31,594 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 61,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 16,261 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 48,895 shares stake. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp reported 4.17M shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 594,531 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 103,580 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 11,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,333 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.