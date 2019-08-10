Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.31 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 89,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 648,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 559,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 233,063 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 42,910 shares. Macroview Mngmt accumulated 220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4.25 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 24,012 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 170,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Stifel Fin Corp has 565,632 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 9,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 58,237 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Strs Ohio owns 49,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq stated it has 53,330 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 35,982 shares to 272,254 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 151,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,018 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,196 activity. Shares for $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.