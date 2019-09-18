Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 150,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 430,367 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 280,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 93,665 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $257.64. About 226,601 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 24,493 shares to 418,507 shares, valued at $49.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 25,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,733 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 20,250 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 931,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 16,261 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 34,167 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 18,486 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.05% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 264,700 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc accumulated 49,370 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 100 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 25,345 shares. James Research Inc holds 36,910 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Hsbc Public holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 27,579 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 485,658 shares in its portfolio.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 20,764 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $293.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 57,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

